Rear Adm. Utai Youngwilai, left, chief of staff, Royal Thai Marine Corps (RTMC), and U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. William M. Jurney, commander, U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific (MARFORPAC), shake hands during the first Marine-to-Marine Future Engagement Planning event at MARFORPAC, Camp H. M. Smith, Hawaii, May 8, 2023. This event is designed to establish a mechanism to better plan for operations and activities conducted bilaterally between MARFORPAC and the RTMC. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Blake Gonter)

