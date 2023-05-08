Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Abraham Lincoln Sailors play softball [Image 3 of 5]

    Abraham Lincoln Sailors play softball

    CA, UNITED STATES

    05.03.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Madison Cassidy 

    USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72)   

    SAN DIEGO (May 3, 2023) Fire Controlman 2nd Class Joshua Jeetan, from Carlsbad, Calif., assigned to the Nimitz-Class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72), catches the ball at second base during a softball game at the Vice Adm. Martin Fitness Center at Naval Air Station North Island (NASNI). Abraham Lincoln is currently moored pierside at NASNI. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Madison Cassidy)

