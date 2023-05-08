SAN DIEGO (May 3, 2023) Personnel Specialist 2nd Class Jordan Vidamo, from Newport, R.I., assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72), hits the ball during a softball game at the Vice Adm. Martin Fitness Center at Naval Air Station North Island (NASNI). Abraham Lincoln is currently moored pierside at NASNI. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Madison Cassidy)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.03.2023 Date Posted: 05.09.2023 16:23 Photo ID: 7786408 VIRIN: 230503-N-YF131-1042 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 1.32 MB Location: CA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Abraham Lincoln Sailors play softball [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Madison Cassidy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.