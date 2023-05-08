SAN DIEGO (May 3, 2023) Navy Facility worker Christian Olson, left, from Bremerton, Wash., reaches for the ball during a softball game with Sailors from the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) at the Vice Adm. Martin Fitness Center at Naval Air Station North Island (NASNI). Abraham Lincoln is currently moored pierside at NASNI. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Madison Cassidy)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.03.2023 Date Posted: 05.09.2023 16:23 Photo ID: 7786416 VIRIN: 230503-N-YF131-1009 Resolution: 3712x2475 Size: 1.21 MB Location: CA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Abraham Lincoln Sailors play softball [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Madison Cassidy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.