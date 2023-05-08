Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    180FW Fire Protection Fights The Flames During Training Exercise [Image 27 of 30]

    180FW Fire Protection Fights The Flames During Training Exercise

    SWANTON, OH, UNITED STATES

    05.08.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Sarah Stalder Lundgren 

    180th Fighter Wing Ohio National Guard

    A group of firefighters battle a controlled burn outside of a simulated aircraft fuselage during a training exercise at the Ohio Air National Guard’s 180th Fighter Wing in Swanton, Ohio, May 8, 2023. The exercise consisted of fire fighters attempting to extinguish controlled fires in a variety of scenarios they may experience. Training for diverse, real-world scenarios ensure Airmen are fully trained, qualified, prepared and ready to deploy world-wide, at all times. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Sarah Stalder Lundgren)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.08.2023
    Date Posted: 05.09.2023 16:13
    Photo ID: 7786340
    VIRIN: 230508-Z-DL835-1204
    Resolution: 6222x4153
    Size: 5.83 MB
    Location: SWANTON, OH, US 
    180FW Fire Protection Fights The Flames During Training Exercise
    TAGS

    Fire
    fight
    smoke
    heat
    flames
    mission

