180FW Fire Protection Fights The Flames During Training Exercise

A team of fire fighters battle a controlled burn inside of a simulated aircraft fuselage during a training event at the Ohio Air National Guard’s 180th Fighter Wing in Swanton, Ohio, May 8, 2023. The exercise consisted of fire fighters attempting to extinguish controlled fires in a variety of scenarios they may experience. Training for diverse, real-world scenarios ensure Airmen are fully trained, qualified, prepared and ready to deploy world-wide, at all times. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Sarah Stalder Lundgren)

