180FW Fire Protection Fights The Flames During Training Exercise

A fire fighter with the Akron-Canton Airport, secures his face mask during a controlled burn training exercise at the Ohio Air National Guard’s 180th Fighter Wing in Swanton, Ohio, May 8, 2023. The 180FW Fire and Emergency Services Flight provides 24-hour joint emergency response to the Eugene F. Kranz Toledo Express airport, as well as the surrounding community, ensuring defense support to civil authorities. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Sarah Stalder Lundgren)

Date Taken: 05.08.2023
Location: SWANTON, OH, US