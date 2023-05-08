U.S. Air Force Col. Thomas Preston, 33rd Maintenance Group commander (left), Maj. Jeffrey Rodriguez, outgoing 33rd Maintenance Squadron commander (center), and Maj. Kelsey Smith, incoming 33rd MXS commander (right), stand at attention during the 33rd MXS change of command ceremony, May 8th 2022, at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida. During the change of command, Maj. Jeffrey Rodriguez relinquished command of the 33rd Maintenance Squadron to Smith; the traditional ceremony signifies the transfer of command authority and responsibility from one commander to the next. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Leandra Garcia)

