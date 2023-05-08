U.S. Air Force Team Eglin Honor Guard presents the colors during the 33rd Maintenance Squadron change of command ceremony, May 8th, 2022, at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida. A change of command is a traditional ceremony that signifies the formal transfer of command authority and responsibility from one commander to the next. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Leandra Garcia)
|Date Taken:
|05.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.09.2023 11:42
|Photo ID:
|7785554
|VIRIN:
|230508-F-NY200-1158
|Resolution:
|5267x3504
|Size:
|1.3 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 33rd MXS Change of Command [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Leandra Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT