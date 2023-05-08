Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    33rd MXS Change of Command [Image 2 of 4]

    33rd MXS Change of Command

    UNITED STATES

    05.08.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Leandra Garcia 

    33rd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Team Eglin Honor Guard presents the colors during the 33rd Maintenance Squadron change of command ceremony, May 8th, 2022, at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida. A change of command is a traditional ceremony that signifies the formal transfer of command authority and responsibility from one commander to the next. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Leandra Garcia)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.08.2023
    Date Posted: 05.09.2023 11:42
    Photo ID: 7785554
    VIRIN: 230508-F-NY200-1158
    Resolution: 5267x3504
    Size: 1.3 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 33rd MXS Change of Command [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Leandra Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    33rd MXS Change of Command
    33rd MXS Change of Command
    33rd MXS Change of Command
    33rd MXS Change of Command

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Nomads
    maintenance
    Change of Command
    33rd FW
    33 MXS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT