33rd MXS Change of Command

U.S. Air Force Maj. Kelsey Smith, incoming 33rd Maintenance Squadron commander, addresses the audience during a change of command ceremony, May 8th, 2022, at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida. During the change of command, Maj. Jeffrey Rodriguez relinquished command of the 33rd Maintenance Squadron to Smith; the traditional ceremony signifies the transfer of command authority and responsibility from one commander to the next. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Leandra Garcia)

