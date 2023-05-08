U.S. Air Force Col. Richard Hunt, 175th Wing vice commander, congratulates members of the 175th Wing recruiting team at Martin State Air National Guard Base, Middle River, Md., May 6, 2023, after they received the Air Force Recruiting Service Top III Chief Master Sgt. Brad W. Esposito Team Leadership Award for their accomplishments in the first quarter of fiscal year 2023. The Maryland Air Guard recruiting team competed against other recruiting teams across all U.S. Air Force total force components, incluing active duty, AF Reserve, and Air National Guard. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Chris Schepers)
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.09.2023 10:17
|Photo ID:
|7785279
|VIRIN:
|230506-Z-PA115-1003
|Resolution:
|2100x1500
|Size:
|2.58 MB
|Location:
|MIDDLE RIVER, MD, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MD Air Guard recruiters win top team award [Image 3 of 3], by MSgt Christopher Schepers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT