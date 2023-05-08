Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MD Air Guard recruiters win top team award

    MD Air Guard recruiters win top team award

    MIDDLE RIVER, MD, UNITED STATES

    05.06.2023

    Photo by Master Sgt. Christopher Schepers 

    175th WG - Maryland Air National Guard

    U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Jori Robinson, 175th Wing commander, congratulates members of the 175th Wing recruiting team at Martin State Air National Guard Base, Middle River, Md., May 6, 2023, for receiving the Air Force Recruiting Service Top III Chief Master Sgt. Brad W. Esposito Team Leadership Award for their accomplishments in the first quarter of fiscal year 2023. The Maryland Air Guard recruiting team competed against other recruiting teams across all U.S. Air Force total force components, incluing active duty, AF Reserve, and Air National Guard. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Chris Schepers)

    Date Taken: 05.06.2023
    Date Posted: 05.09.2023 10:17
    VIRIN: 230506-Z-PA115-1001
    Location: MIDDLE RIVER, MD, US 
    This work, MD Air Guard recruiters win top team award, by MSgt Christopher Schepers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air National Guard
    Maryland Air National Guard
    Air Force
    recruiting

