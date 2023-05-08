U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Jori Robinson, 175th Wing commander, congratulates members of the 175th Wing recruiting team at Martin State Air National Guard Base, Middle River, Md., May 6, 2023, for receiving the Air Force Recruiting Service Top III Chief Master Sgt. Brad W. Esposito Team Leadership Award for their accomplishments in the first quarter of fiscal year 2023. The Maryland Air Guard recruiting team competed against other recruiting teams across all U.S. Air Force total force components, incluing active duty, AF Reserve, and Air National Guard. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Chris Schepers)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.06.2023 Date Posted: 05.09.2023 10:17 Photo ID: 7785277 VIRIN: 230506-Z-PA115-1001 Resolution: 2100x1500 Size: 2.62 MB Location: MIDDLE RIVER, MD, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MD Air Guard recruiters win top team award [Image 3 of 3], by MSgt Christopher Schepers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.