MD Air Guard recruiters win top team award

MIDDLE RIVER, Md. – Maryland Air National Guard recruiters received a quarterly Air Force-wide award recognizing them as the top recruiting team for job excellence, leadership and community involvement.



The 175th Wing recruiters received the Air Force Recruiting Service Top III Chief Master Sgt. Brad W. Esposito Team Leadership award for their accomplishments in the first quarter of fiscal year 2023. The Maryland Air Guard recruiting team competed against other teams across all U.S. Air Force total force components, including active duty, AF Reserve and Air National Guard.



“I can go on and on about how proud I am of this team,” said U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Kevin Singleton, 175th Wing recruiting and retention senior enlisted leader. “They deserve every single bit of praise for the effort and innovation they put into doing their jobs, and the recognition they are getting for it now speaks volumes.”



The nine-person team recruited 45 individuals during the quarter’s three-month period from October to December 2022, resulting in a significant increase in the number of recruits joining the MDANG particularly in critical career fields, ensuring that it remains an essential component of a world-class fighting force. The team’s success was also attributed to the emphasis it places on the celebration of diversity, participation in leadership opportunities for career progression, and engagement within the surrounding community, such as volunteering with the Meals on Wheels program and a local animal shelter.



The Chief Master Sgt. Brad W. Esposito Team Leadership award is presented each quarter to any recruiting team that has proven superior mission accomplishment, camaraderie and the professional or personal development of its members. The 175th recruiting team members received a plaque for their achievements and were recognized with a wing coin by U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Jori Robinson, 175th Wing commander.



“Winning this award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our recruiting team,” said Robinson. “The drive and passion from our recruiters are second to none, and we are thrilled for the team to receive this well-deserved recognition.”



In addition to being named the top recruiting team for the first quarter of 2023, the 175th recruiters placed in the top three for the second quarter and plan to compete for the total force yearly award.



According to Singleton, the driving force behind his team’s motivation is simple.



“It’s just being able to make a difference.”



###

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.07.2023 Date Posted: 05.07.2023 14:40 Story ID: 444194 Location: MIDDLE RIVER, MD, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MD Air Guard recruiters win top team award, by SSgt Laura Weaver, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.