SJAFB announces voice for 2023 Wings Over Wayne

Mike McFarland, David Shultz Airshow LLC announcer, poses during the annual Wings & Wheels Airshow in Chickasha, Oklahoma, June 4, 2022. McFarland will be announcing for the 2023 Wings Over Wayne Airshow at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, May 20-21, 2023. McFarland has more than 35 years of airshow experience and knowledge in aerobatics, warbirds and vintage aircraft histories. The Wings Over Wayne Airshow is an opportunity for the base to engage with the local community and showcase its airpower and capabilities. (Courtesy Photo) (Caption written by Senior Airman Kylie Barrow)

