Mike McFarland, David Shultz Airshow LLC announcer, speaks to crowd of spectators during the Arctic Lightning Airshow at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, July 2021. McFarland will be announcing for the 2023 Wings Over Wayne Airshow at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, May 20-21, 2023. McFarland has announced to crowds of over 300,000 attendees at a variety of events at locations including Dover AFB, Delaware, Naval Air Station Kingsville, Texas and many others. The Wings Over Wayne Airshow is an opportunity for the base to engage with the local community and showcase its airpower and capabilities. (Courtesy Photo) (Caption written by Senior Airman Kylie Barrow)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.09.2023 Date Posted: 05.09.2023 08:32 Photo ID: 7784997 VIRIN: 230509-F-XN600-361 Resolution: 718x1054 Size: 478.57 KB Location: NC, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, SJAFB announces voice for 2023 Wings Over Wayne [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Kylie Barrow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.