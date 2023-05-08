Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SJAFB announces voice for 2023 Wings Over Wayne [Image 1 of 2]

    SJAFB announces voice for 2023 Wings Over Wayne

    NC, UNITED STATES

    05.09.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Kylie Barrow 

    4th Fighter Wing Public Affairs   

    Mike McFarland, David Shultz Airshow LLC announcer, speaks to crowd of spectators during the Arctic Lightning Airshow at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, July 2021. McFarland will be announcing for the 2023 Wings Over Wayne Airshow at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, May 20-21, 2023. McFarland has announced to crowds of over 300,000 attendees at a variety of events at locations including Dover AFB, Delaware, Naval Air Station Kingsville, Texas and many others. The Wings Over Wayne Airshow is an opportunity for the base to engage with the local community and showcase its airpower and capabilities. (Courtesy Photo) (Caption written by Senior Airman Kylie Barrow)

    Date Taken: 05.09.2023
    Date Posted: 05.09.2023 08:32
    Location: NC, US
