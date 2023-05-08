Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SJAFB announces voice for 2023 Wings Over Wayne

    05.09.2023

    Story by Senior Airman Kylie Barrow 

    4th Fighter Wing Public Affairs   

    SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE - - As the 2023 Wings Over Wayne airshow draws closer, Seymour Johnson Air Force Base is proud to welcome Mike McFarland from David Shultz Airshows as the announcer for the event.

    McFarland has announced during a variety of events for crowds of over 300,000 attendees. With more than 35 years of airshow experience, McFarland has knowledge in aerobatics, warbirds and vintage aircraft history. He has also worked with multiple major jet teams, military parachute teams and single ship tactical demonstration teams. He has announced at many airshows over the years at locations including Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Naval Air Station Kingsville, Texas and more.

    “This will be my first time announcing for an airshow at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base,” said McFarland. “I love showcasing the Air Force and their capabilities to the public, and I look forward to doing that and supporting Seymour and the local community.”

    When you hear his voice introducing acts showcasing the U.S. militaries airpower, you can be assured it is coming from a place of passion for aviation and the U.S. Air Force.

    The Wings Over Wayne airshow will be held at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina on May 20-21, 2023. For more information on the event, visit www.wingsoverwayneairshow.com.

