SJAFB announces voice for 2023 Wings Over Wayne

Mike McFarland, David Shultz Airshow LLC announcer, poses during the annual Wings & Wheels Airshow in Chickasha, Oklahoma, June 4, 2022. McFarland will be announcing for the 2023 Wings Over Wayne Airshow at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, May 20-21, 2023. McFarland has more than 35 years of airshow experience and knowledge in aerobatics, warbirds and vintage aircraft histories. The Wings Over Wayne Airshow is an opportunity for the base to engage with the local community and showcase its airpower and capabilities.

SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE - - As the 2023 Wings Over Wayne airshow draws closer, Seymour Johnson Air Force Base is proud to welcome Mike McFarland from David Shultz Airshows as the announcer for the event.



McFarland has announced during a variety of events for crowds of over 300,000 attendees. With more than 35 years of airshow experience, McFarland has knowledge in aerobatics, warbirds and vintage aircraft history. He has also worked with multiple major jet teams, military parachute teams and single ship tactical demonstration teams. He has announced at many airshows over the years at locations including Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Naval Air Station Kingsville, Texas and more.



“This will be my first time announcing for an airshow at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base,” said McFarland. “I love showcasing the Air Force and their capabilities to the public, and I look forward to doing that and supporting Seymour and the local community.”



When you hear his voice introducing acts showcasing the U.S. militaries airpower, you can be assured it is coming from a place of passion for aviation and the U.S. Air Force.



The Wings Over Wayne airshow will be held at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina on May 20-21, 2023. For more information on the event, visit www.wingsoverwayneairshow.com.