230506-N-DE439-1114 RED SEA (May 6, 2023) Damage Controlman Fireman Delilah B. Wilson, left, scans for hot and cold spots during a simulated fire drill aboard guided-missile destroyer USS Arleigh Burke (DDG 51), May 6, 2023, in the Red Sea. Arleigh Burke is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Almagissel Schuring)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.06.2023 Date Posted: 05.09.2023 05:20 Photo ID: 7784812 VIRIN: 230506-N-DE439-1114 Resolution: 3961x2829 Size: 319.05 KB Location: RED SEA Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Arleigh Burke General Quarters Drill [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Almagissel Schuring, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.