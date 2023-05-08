Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RED SEA

    05.06.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Almagissel Schuring 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet           

    230506-N-DE439-1026 RED SEA (May 6, 2023) Operations Specialist 1st Class Xavier Edwards participates in a simulated fire drill aboard guided-missile destroyer USS Arleigh Burke (DDG 51), May 6, 2023, in the Red Sea. Arleigh Burke is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Almagissel Schuring)

    Date Taken: 05.06.2023
    Location: RED SEA
    This work, Arleigh Burke General Quarters Drill [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Almagissel Schuring, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

