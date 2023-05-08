Arleigh Burke General Quarters Drill

230506-N-DE439-1003 RED SEA (May 6, 2023) Ensign Heaven Holbrook plots damage control locations during a general quarters drill aboard guided-missile destroyer USS Arleigh Burke (DDG 51), May 6, 2023, in the Red Sea. Arleigh Burke is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Almagissel Schuring)

