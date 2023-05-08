230506-N-CD453-1085 TSUGARA STRAIT (May 6, 2023) Ensign Anthony Veness, from Vallejo, California, checks visibility while standing watch aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Finn (DDG 113), May 6, 2023. John Finn is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samantha Oblander)
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.09.2023 04:09
|Photo ID:
|7784700
|VIRIN:
|230506-N-CD453-1085
|Resolution:
|6272x4480
|Size:
|3.92 MB
|Location:
|SEA OF JAPAN
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Sailors Stand Watch on the Bridge of USS John Finn (DDG 113) [Image 9 of 9], by PO2 Samantha Oblander, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
