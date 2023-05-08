Sailors Stand Watch on the Bridge of USS John Finn (DDG 113)

230506-N-CD453-1059 TSUGARA STRAIT (May 6, 2023) Aircrew Survival Equipmentman Airman Colton Weathers, from Mobile, Alabama, mans the helm while standing watch aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Finn (DDG 113), May 6, 2023. John Finn is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samantha Oblander)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.06.2023 Date Posted: 05.09.2023 Location: SEA OF JAPAN