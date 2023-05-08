230506-N-CD453-1012 TSUGARA STRAIT (May 6, 2023) Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Brent Honda, from Mundelein, Illinois, practices knot tying while standing watch aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Finn (DDG 113), May 6, 2023. John Finn is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samantha Oblander)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.06.2023 Date Posted: 05.09.2023 04:09 Photo ID: 7784691 VIRIN: 230506-N-CD453-1012 Resolution: 5705x4075 Size: 4.19 MB Location: SEA OF JAPAN Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sailors Stand Watch on the Bridge of USS John Finn (DDG 113) [Image 9 of 9], by PO2 Samantha Oblander, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.