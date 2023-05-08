U.S. Marines with Battalion Landing Team 2/1, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, calibrate the sights of an M240B medium machinegun during a live-fire exercise at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, May 7, 2023. The Marines of BLT 2/1 conducted a live-fire exercise to refine combat effectiveness, small unit leadership and teamwork while simulating real life scenarios. The 31st MEU, the Marine Corps’ only continuously forward-deployed MEU, provides a flexible and lethal force ready to perform a wide range of military operations as the premier crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Marcos A. Alvarado)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.06.2023 Date Posted: 05.09.2023 02:25 Photo ID: 7784607 VIRIN: 230507-M-CZ543-3772 Resolution: 6352x4235 Size: 1.24 MB Location: CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Golf Co. Conducts Live Fire Exercises [Image 18 of 18], by Sgt Marcos Alvarado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.