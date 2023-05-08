Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Golf Co. Conducts Live Fire Exercises [Image 3 of 18]

    Golf Co. Conducts Live Fire Exercises

    CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    05.04.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Marcos Alvarado 

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit       

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Dylan Wooten, an infantry Marine with Battalion Landing Team 2/1, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, places a glow stick on his helmet for nighttime operations during a live-fire exercise at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, May 5, 2023. The Marines of BLT 2/1 conducted dry and live-fire exercises to refresh and maintain their skill in close-quarters marksmanship. The 31st MEU, the Marine Corps’ only continuously forward-deployed MEU, provides a flexible and lethal force ready to perform a wide range of military operations as the premier crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Marcos A. Alvarado)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.04.2023
    Date Posted: 05.09.2023 02:30
    Photo ID: 7784593
    VIRIN: 230505-M-CZ543-2542
    Resolution: 3648x5472
    Size: 2.13 MB
    Location: CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Golf Co. Conducts Live Fire Exercises [Image 18 of 18], by Sgt Marcos Alvarado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Golf Co. Conducts Live Fire Exercises
    Golf Co. Conducts Live Fire Exercises
    Golf Co. Conducts Live Fire Exercises
    Golf Co. Conducts Live Fire Exercises
    Golf Co. Conducts Live Fire Exercises
    Golf Co. Conducts Live Fire Exercises
    Golf Co. Conducts Live Fire Exercises
    Golf Co. Conducts Live Fire Exercises
    Golf Co. Conducts Live Fire Exercises
    Golf Co. Conducts Live Fire Exercises
    Golf Co. Conducts Live Fire Exercises
    Golf Co. Conducts Live Fire Exercises
    Golf Co. Conducts Live Fire Exercises
    Golf Co. Conducts Live Fire Exercises
    Golf Co. Conducts Live Fire Exercises
    Golf Co. Conducts Live Fire Exercises
    Golf Co. Conducts Live Fire Exercises
    Golf Co. Conducts Live Fire Exercises

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Live Fire
    31st MEU
    Marines
    BLT
    Golf Co. 2/1

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT