A U.S. Marine with Battalion Landing Team 2/1, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, orders his team to advance during a live-fire exercise at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, May 6, 2023. The Marines of BLT 2/1 conducted a live-fire exercise to refine combat effectiveness, small unit leadership and teamwork while simulating real life scenarios. The 31st MEU, the Marine Corps’ only continuously forward-deployed MEU, provides a flexible and lethal force ready to perform a wide range of military operations as the premier crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Marcos A. Alvarado)
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.09.2023 02:28
|Photo ID:
|7784602
|VIRIN:
|230506-M-CZ543-2914
|Resolution:
|5367x3578
|Size:
|1.93 MB
|Location:
|CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Golf Co. Conducts Live Fire Exercises [Image 18 of 18], by Sgt Marcos Alvarado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
