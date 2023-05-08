SGT Weir Recognized as AAAA Aviation Soldier of the Year

Sgt. Megan Weir, Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 12th Combat Aviation Brigade, received the 2022 Gary G. Wetzel Aviation Soldier of the Year award at the Army Aviation Association of America Army Aviation Mission Summit, Gaylord Opryland Hotel, and Convention Center in Nashville, Tenn., from April 26-28, 2023. (Photo provided by Army Aviation Association of America)

