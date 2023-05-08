Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SGT Weir Recognized as AAAA Aviation Soldier of the Year [Image 2 of 2]

    SGT Weir Recognized as AAAA Aviation Soldier of the Year

    TN, UNITED STATES

    04.27.2023

    Photo by Capt. Gabrielle Hildebrand 

    12th Combat Aviation Brigade

    Sgt. Megan Weir, Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 12th Combat Aviation Brigade, received the 2022 Gary G. Wetzel Aviation Soldier of the Year award at the Army Aviation Association of America Army Aviation Mission Summit, Gaylord Opryland Hotel, and Convention Center in Nashville, Tenn., from April 26-28, 2023. (Photo provided by Army Aviation Association of America)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.27.2023
    Date Posted: 05.08.2023 14:06
    Photo ID: 7783688
    VIRIN: 230427-A-GB404-672
    Resolution: 4880x3253
    Size: 5.57 MB
    Location: TN, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SGT Weir Recognized as AAAA Aviation Soldier of the Year [Image 2 of 2], by CPT Gabrielle Hildebrand, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    SGT Weir Recognized as AAAA Aviation Soldier of the Year

    TAGS

    aviation
    aaaa
    featurehighlight
    StrongerTogether
    armynewswire
    victorycorps

