The 12th Combat Aviation Brigade command team is awarded the Outstanding Aviation Unit of the Year for outstanding contributions to and innovation in employing Army aviation at the Army Aviation Association of America Army Aviation Mission Summit, Gaylord Opryland Hotel, and Convention Center in Nashville, Tenn., from April 26-28, 2023. (Photo provided by Army Aviation Association of America)
|Date Taken:
|04.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.08.2023 14:07
|Photo ID:
|7783687
|VIRIN:
|230427-A-GB404-436
|Resolution:
|4976x3317
|Size:
|5.58 MB
|Location:
|TN, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 12CAB Awarded AAAA Aviation Unit of the Year [Image 2 of 2], by CPT Gabrielle Hildebrand, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
12CAB Receives Multiple AAAA Awards
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT