    12CAB Awarded AAAA Aviation Unit of the Year [Image 1 of 2]

    12CAB Awarded AAAA Aviation Unit of the Year

    TN, UNITED STATES

    04.27.2023

    Photo by Capt. Gabrielle Hildebrand 

    12th Combat Aviation Brigade

    The 12th Combat Aviation Brigade command team is awarded the Outstanding Aviation Unit of the Year for outstanding contributions to and innovation in employing Army aviation at the Army Aviation Association of America Army Aviation Mission Summit, Gaylord Opryland Hotel, and Convention Center in Nashville, Tenn., from April 26-28, 2023. (Photo provided by Army Aviation Association of America)

    Date Taken: 04.27.2023
    Date Posted: 05.08.2023 14:07
    Location: TN, US
    12CAB Awarded AAAA Aviation Unit of the Year
    SGT Weir Recognized as AAAA Aviation Soldier of the Year

    12CAB Receives Multiple AAAA Awards

