12CAB Awarded AAAA Aviation Unit of the Year

The 12th Combat Aviation Brigade command team is awarded the Outstanding Aviation Unit of the Year for outstanding contributions to and innovation in employing Army aviation at the Army Aviation Association of America Army Aviation Mission Summit, Gaylord Opryland Hotel, and Convention Center in Nashville, Tenn., from April 26-28, 2023. (Photo provided by Army Aviation Association of America)

