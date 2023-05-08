12CAB Receives Multiple AAAA Awards

12th Combat Aviation Brigade (12CAB) members were recently recognized at the Army Aviation Association of America (AAAA) Army Aviation Mission Solutions Summit, hosted at the Gaylord Opryland Hotel and Convention Center in Nashville, Tenn., from April 26-28.



AAAA, a not-for-profit organization dedicated to representing the broad interests of Army aviation, recognized the brigade as their 2022 Outstanding Aviation Unit of the Year, for outstanding contributions to and innovation in the employment of Army aviation.



"The [12CAB] command team is honored, but more accurately, humbled to receive this recognition on behalf of all the aviators and professionals in the theater and also, all the Griffins currently spread across Europe who met the demands, who excelled due to their character, their competence, and their commitment," said Col. G. Patrick Schuck, commander of 12CAB.



During this special event, Sgt. Megan Weir received the 2022 Gary G. Wetzel Aviation Soldier of the Year award for her focus, dedication, and professionalism. At the time of the ceremony, Weir wore the rank of Specialist but was meritoriously promoted onsite to Sergeant by General James C. McConville, Chief of Staff of the Army.



“Being promoted by the Chief of Staff of the Army was definitely a once-in-a-lifetime experience,” said Weir. “ It was a privilege to shake his hand but to get promoted by him, amazing!”



Additionally, during the ceremony, Chief Warrant Officer 3 Miguel Miranda, a senior safety officer assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 1st Battalion, 3rd Aviation Regiment (Attack Battalion), 12CAB, received the 2022 James H. McClellan Aviation Safety Award for being a steward of his profession and portraying the dedication and ingenuity demanded of a senior safety warrant officer.



At a previous AAAA ceremony, Chief Warrant Officer 3 Phillip R. Bogard, support operations officer assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 12CAB, received the 2022 Logistics Support Technician of the Year award. His role in procuring several large, unanticipated purchases which enhanced aerial fighting equipment drastically increased aviators' and soldiers' safety throughout 12CAB.



The entire brigade command team is proud and humbled by the Griffin Brigade's numerous recognitions by their peers in the aviation community.



"It's a privilege to be part of a team that can handle such a diverse mission set across a vast area of responsibility," said Chief Warrant Officer 5 Robert Slider, command chief warrant officer of 12CAB. "The awards received are indicative of the fantastic things the unit is doing as a whole."



12CAB is the only enduring combat aviation brigade stationed in Europe comprised of a disciplined team of warfighting professionals trusted to execute precision aviation operations anytime, anywhere.



12CAB is among other units assigned to V Corps, America's Forward Deployed Corps in Europe. They work alongside NATO Allies and regional security partners to provide combat-ready forces, execute joint and multinational training exercises, and retain command and control for all rotational and assigned units in the European Theater.

