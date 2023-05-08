Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command "Birth Certificate" [Image 3 of 3]

    U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command &quot;Birth Certificate&quot;

    VA, UNITED STATES

    05.08.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command

    The U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command Military History and Heritage Office preserves the historical record of the command. Fifty-five linear feet of historical archives from Operation STEADFAST and the old U.S. Army Combat Developments Command, shown, constitute a copy of ‘TRADOC’s Birth Certificate'.

