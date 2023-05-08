The U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command Military History and Heritage Office preserves the historical record of the command. Fifty-five linear feet of historical archives from Operation STEADFAST and the old U.S. Army Combat Developments Command, shown, constitute a copy of ‘TRADOC’s Birth Certificate'.
|Date Taken:
|05.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.08.2023 13:39
|Photo ID:
|7783645
|VIRIN:
|230508-A-GB294-003
|Resolution:
|3106x2339
|Size:
|1.95 MB
|Location:
|VA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command "Birth Certificate" [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Why a TRADOC?: TRADOC 50th Anniversary Series
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT