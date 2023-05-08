The U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command Military History and Heritage Office preserves the historical record of the command. Fifty-five linear feet of historical archives from Operation STEADFAST and the old U.S. Army Combat Developments Command, shown, constitute a copy of ‘TRADOC’s Birth Certificate'.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.08.2023 Date Posted: 05.08.2023 13:39 Photo ID: 7783645 VIRIN: 230508-A-GB294-003 Resolution: 3106x2339 Size: 1.95 MB Location: VA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command "Birth Certificate" [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.