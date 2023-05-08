U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command Activation Ceremony

Gen. William E. DePuy, first commanding general of U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command, speaks at the command's activation ceremony July 1, 1973, at Fort Monroe, Va.
|Date Taken:
|05.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.08.2023 13:39
|Photo ID:
|7783643
|VIRIN:
|230508-A-GB294-002
|Resolution:
|952x670
|Size:
|92.74 KB
|Location:
|VA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
Why a TRADOC?: TRADOC 50th Anniversary Series
