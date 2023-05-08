Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command Activation Ceremony [Image 2 of 3]

    U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command Activation Ceremony

    VA, UNITED STATES

    05.08.2023

    Photo by Sarah Hauck 

    U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command

    Gen. William E. DePuy, first commanding general of U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command, speaks at the command's activation ceremony July 1, 1973, at Fort Monroe, Va.

    U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command Activation Ceremony 1973
    U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command Activation Ceremony
    U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command &quot;Birth Certificate&quot;

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Why a TRADOC?: TRADOC 50th Anniversary Series

    TRADOC
    TRADOC 50th anniversary

