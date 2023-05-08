Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command Activation Ceremony 1973 [Image 1 of 3]

    U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command Activation Ceremony 1973

    VA, UNITED STATES

    05.08.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command

    On July 1, 1973, U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command was activated at a ceremony at Fort Monroe, Va.

    Date Taken: 05.08.2023
    VIRIN: 230508-A-GB294-001
    Location: VA, US
    U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command Activation Ceremony 1973
    U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command Activation Ceremony
    U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command &quot;Birth Certificate&quot;

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Why a TRADOC?: TRADOC 50th Anniversary Series

    TRADOC
    TRADOC 50th Anniversary

