NUWC Division Newport collaborates with industry, academia at Technology Showcase

University of Massachusetts Dartmouth graduate student Patrick Pasteris (center) speaks with Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport’s Commanding Officer Capt. Chad Hennings (right) about a depth-changing vehicle he developed for ocean sensors, as his professor, Dr. Amit Tandon (left) listens during the Northeast Tech Bridge Technology Showcase held at the 401 Tech Bridge in Middletown, Rhode Island, on April 18, 2023.

