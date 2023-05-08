Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NUWC Division Newport collaborates with industry, academia at Technology Showcase [Image 1 of 2]

    NUWC Division Newport collaborates with industry, academia at Technology Showcase

    NEWPORT, RI, UNITED STATES

    04.18.2023

    Photo by David Stoehr 

    Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport

    Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport Supervisory Patent Attorney James Kasischke, Office of Counsel, describes how companies can partner with engineers who are developing technologies during the Northeast Tech Bridge Technology Showcase held at the 401 Tech Bridge collaboration center in Middletown, Rhode Island, on April 18, 2023. The event highlighted areas in which industry and academia could partner on research that is of interest to the U.S. Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Dave Stoehr)

