Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport Supervisory Patent Attorney James Kasischke, Office of Counsel, describes how companies can partner with engineers who are developing technologies during the Northeast Tech Bridge Technology Showcase held at the 401 Tech Bridge collaboration center in Middletown, Rhode Island, on April 18, 2023. The event highlighted areas in which industry and academia could partner on research that is of interest to the U.S. Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Dave Stoehr)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.18.2023 Date Posted: 05.08.2023 13:12 Photo ID: 7783622 VIRIN: 230418-N-XQ823-1016 Resolution: 1000x667 Size: 611.58 KB Location: NEWPORT, RI, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NUWC Division Newport collaborates with industry, academia at Technology Showcase [Image 2 of 2], by David Stoehr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.