NUWC Division Newport collaborates with industry, academia at Technology Showcase

Nearly 100 attendees from the Naval Undersea Warfare Center (NUWC) Division Newport, local technology companies and universities gathered at the Technology Showcase on April 18 to discuss areas in which they could partner on research that is of interest to the U.S. Navy and has commercial viability.



The showcase, organized by the Northeast Tech Bridge and its nonprofit partner, the 401 Tech Bridge, was aimed at accelerating research and development in order to get new technologies and solutions into the warfighters’ hands quicker. The event was held at 401 Tech Bridge’s collaboration space in Middletown, Rhode Island.



“The Technology Showcase was a great success,” Northeast Tech Bridge Director Julie Kallfelz said.



“A number of attendees commented that they made connections that have great potential to lead to productive work.”



Linda Larsen, partnership manager of the 401 Tech Bridge’s programs, kicked off the event with a welcome message.



“One of our missions is to bring folks from government, academia and industry together,” Larsen said. “We have the privilege of being a key partner with the Northeast Tech Bridge. We want to engage with you and learn about any equipment, work space, or support that you need.”



Larsen introduced Division Newport Commanding Officer Capt. Chad Hennings, who spoke briefly about the vital role technology plays in the Navy’s undersea superiority.



“We are not going to out-build China. They have more ships than we do and they have the capacity to build more,” Hennings said. “Where our advantage lies is in our technology, especially undersea technology. The executive officer and I are challenging the technology community to see what is feasible, not just what we need to do.”



Division Newport also was represented by scientists, engineers, and personnel from the Acquisition Office, Technology Partnership Office and the Office of Counsel. Four inventors set up displays describing their Division Newport projects, for those who wished to learn more about the technology being developed.



“Many people came by the Division Newport displays to talk about our technologies,” Division Newport Supervisory Patent Attorney James Kasischke said. “Our inventors obtained leads on parties that were interested in further development of the technologies.”



The four inventors and their respective projects include:



Richard Dooley, Undersea Warfare (USW) Vehicles and Defensive Systems Department: Variable Camber Segmented Control Surfaces

Dr. Benjamin Drozdenko, USW Combat Systems Department: AI/ML-based Real-Time Network Intrusion Detection System

Makia Powell, USW Combat Systems Department: Digital Design

Dr. David Rivera, USW Electromagnetic Systems Department: Compressed-Size Antennae

Representatives from more than 15 companies, as well as the University of Rhode Island, University of Massachusetts Dartmouth, and Brown University, had ample time to exchange ideas with the inventors and discuss areas of collaboration.



“A primary purpose of this event was to showcase our inventions that are available for licensing and further development,” Kasischke said. “Division Newport seeks to maximize the use of appropriate government-developed technology through various forms of technology transfer, such as licensing and Cooperative Research and Development Agreements (CRADAs).”



To effectively capture and protect the technology of inventions, Division Newport patent attorneys prepare patent applications under the guidelines of federal law. The patent applications, that capture the technology, are filed with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. A patent can be issued after successful prosecution of the patent application. The inventive technology of the patent can then be licensed.



According to Kasischke, invention licensing from Division Newport is easy and fairly inexpensive for the licensee.



“A potential licensee or interested party needs to identify the technology and submit a business plan indicating how they plan to use the technology,” Kasischke said. “The license usually includes royalties to support technology transfer, award the inventor, and ensure that the licensing party follows through with their business plan. Patent protection and licensing of Division Newport intellectual property protects further developments from quick knock-offs of the disclosed inventions.



“Our inventors have an opportunity to continue development of the invention under a CRADA arranged by the Technology Partnership Office,” Kasischke said. “The CRADA may be internally funded if continuing development fulfills Navy goals or the CRADA can be funded by the CRADA partner for more commercial undertakings.”



For scientists or engineers from Division Newport who were unable to attend the Technology Showcase, or for those who attended and want to learn more, there will be further opportunities held at the 401 Tech Bridge collaboration space.



“Our next phase is all about getting the word out that the Northeast Tech Bridge is ready to help,” Kallfelz said. “I’ll be doing a series of ‘Lunch and Learns’ over the next few months and we will host several office hours at the Middletown collaboration space. In the meantime, anyone is welcome to contact me any time to ask questions and learn more about what the Northeast Tech Bridge does.”



Kallfelz may be reached at julie.a.kallfelz.civ@us.navy.mil or (401) 712-3450.



