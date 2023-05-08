19th SFS implements new ACE training course

Members from the 19th Security Forces Squadron patrol at night during the Agile Combat Employment and Leadership for Multi Capable Airmen course at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, April 25, 2023. During ACE-LMC, defenders were also able to demonstrate providing ready training areas for active threat responses, base communication, Chemical Biological Radiological and Nuclear, comprehensive Airmen fitness, integrated defense, small arms, and tactical combat casualty care. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Maria Umanzor Guzman)

