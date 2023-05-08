Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    19th SFS implements new ACE training course [Image 7 of 8]

    19th SFS implements new ACE training course

    LITTLE ROCK AFB, AR, UNITED STATES

    04.25.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Maria Umanzor Guzman 

    19th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Members from the 19th Security Forces Squadron patrol at night during the Agile Combat Employment and Leadership for Multi Capable Airmen course at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, April 25, 2023. During ACE-LMC, defenders were also able to demonstrate providing ready training areas for active threat responses, base communication, Chemical Biological Radiological and Nuclear, comprehensive Airmen fitness, integrated defense, small arms, and tactical combat casualty care. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Maria Umanzor Guzman)

    Date Taken: 04.25.2023
    Date Posted: 05.08.2023 12:54
    Photo ID: 7783604
    VIRIN: 230425-F-CJ696-325
    Resolution: 6192x4128
    Size: 4.6 MB
    Location: LITTLE ROCK AFB, AR, US
    This work, 19th SFS implements new ACE training course [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Maria Umanzor Guzman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AMC
    19th AW
    19th SFS

