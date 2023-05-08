19th SFS implements new ACE training course

A 19th Security Forces Squadron member prepares their equipment before a field training exercise during the Agile Combat Employment and Leadership for Multi Capable Airmen course at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, April 25, 2023. ACE-LMC equips Airmen with skills to counter near-peer adversaries, ensure security and develop leadership qualities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Maria Umanzor Guzman)

