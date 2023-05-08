19th SFS implements new ACE training course

A 19th Security Forces Squadron member patrols at night during the Agile Combat Employment and Leadership for Multi Capable Airmen course at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, April 25, 2023. ACE-LMC is a three-week long program that provides Airmen with the foundational skills and knowledge to effectively engage near-peer adversaries in an air base environment, ensure security during ACE, and develop valuable Multi Capable Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Maria Umanzor Guzman)

Date Taken: 04.25.2023 Date Posted: 05.08.2023