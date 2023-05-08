NORFOLK, Virginia (May 4, 2023) - Vice Adm. Jim Kilby, commander, Task Force 80 and deputy commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command, greets Seaman Kevin Clark during Kilby’s visit to the guided-missile destroyer USS Bainbridge (DDG 96). Clark served as a sideboy for Kilby’s arrival to Bainbridge. Bainbridge is conducting maintenance in the General Dynamics Nassco Shipyard to increase warfighting capability and capacity. (U.S. Navy courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.08.2023 11:04
|Photo ID:
|7783355
|VIRIN:
|230505-N-OW182-0002
|Resolution:
|972x647
|Size:
|164.14 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, VADM Kilby Visits BAI [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Jacob Milham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT