VADM Kilby Visits BAI

NORFOLK, Virginia (May 4, 2023) - Vice Adm. Jim Kilby, commander, Task Force 80 and deputy commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command, greets Seaman Kevin Clark during Kilby’s visit to the guided-missile destroyer USS Bainbridge (DDG 96). Clark served as a sideboy for Kilby’s arrival to Bainbridge. Bainbridge is conducting maintenance in the General Dynamics Nassco Shipyard to increase warfighting capability and capacity. (U.S. Navy courtesy photo)

Date Taken: 05.05.2023 Date Posted: 05.08.2023