VADM Kilby Visits BAI

NORFOLK, Virginia (May 4, 2023) - Vice Adm. Jim Kilby, commander, Task Force 80 and deputy commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command, meets with General Dynamics NASSCO Underwater Hull Area Manager Brooks Cannell during Kilby’s visit to the guided-missile destroyer USS Bainbridge (DDG 96). Bainbridge is conducting maintenance in the General Dynamics Nassco Shipyard to increase warfighting capability and capacity. (U.S. Navy courtesy photo)

