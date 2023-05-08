Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    VADM Kilby Visits BAI [Image 1 of 4]

    VADM Kilby Visits BAI

    UNITED STATES

    05.05.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jacob Milham 

    Commander, Naval Surface Force Atlantic

    NORFOLK, Virginia (May 4, 2023) - Vice Adm. Jim Kilby, commander, Task Force 80 and deputy commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command, presents Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Gilma Avila with a challenge coin during Kilby’s visit to the guided-missile destroyer USS Bainbridge (DDG 96). Kilby commended Avila for her performance as triage and rehab leader during Bainbridge’s recent Chapter 12 Fire Safety Drill. Bainbridge is conducting maintenance in the General Dynamics Nassco Shipyard to increase warfighting capability and capacity. (U.S. Navy courtesy photo)

    This work, VADM Kilby Visits BAI [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Jacob Milham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    shipyard
    SURFLANT
    USFF

