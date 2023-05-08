VADM Kilby Visits BAI

NORFOLK, Virginia (May 4, 2023) - Vice Adm. Jim Kilby, commander, Task Force 80 and deputy commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command, presents Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Gilma Avila with a challenge coin during Kilby’s visit to the guided-missile destroyer USS Bainbridge (DDG 96). Kilby commended Avila for her performance as triage and rehab leader during Bainbridge’s recent Chapter 12 Fire Safety Drill. Bainbridge is conducting maintenance in the General Dynamics Nassco Shipyard to increase warfighting capability and capacity. (U.S. Navy courtesy photo)

