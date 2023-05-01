Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NNPTC Holds Change of Command [Image 4 of 4]

    NNPTC Holds Change of Command

    CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES

    04.28.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class William Phillips 

    Naval Nuclear Power Training Command

    GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (April 28, 2023) Adm. James F. Caldwell. Jr., director Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program, speaks during a change of command ceremony at Naval Nuclear Power Training Command (NNPTC). During the ceremony, Capt. Jason Anderson relieved Capt. Scott McGinnis as commanding officer of NNPTC. NNPTC's mission is to train officer and enlisted students in science and engineering fundamental to the design, operation, and maintenance of naval nuclear propulsion plants. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class William Phillips)

