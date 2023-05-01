GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (April 28, 2023) Adm. James F. Caldwell. Jr., director Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program, speaks during a change of command ceremony at Naval Nuclear Power Training Command (NNPTC). During the ceremony, Capt. Jason Anderson relieved Capt. Scott McGinnis as commanding officer of NNPTC. NNPTC's mission is to train officer and enlisted students in science and engineering fundamental to the design, operation, and maintenance of naval nuclear propulsion plants. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class William Phillips)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.28.2023 Date Posted: 05.08.2023 06:15 Photo ID: 7782772 VIRIN: 230428-N-AN781-2102 Resolution: 4417x3313 Size: 2.98 MB Location: CHARLESTON, SC, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 4 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NNPTC Holds Change of Command [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 William Phillips, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.