NNPTC Holds Change of Command

GOOSE CREEK, South Carolina. -- Naval Nuclear Power Training Command (NNPTC) held a change of command ceremony in Goose Creek, South Carolina, April 28.



Capt. Jason D. Anderson relieved Capt. Scott J. McGinnis as commanding officer of NNPTC during the ceremony. Adm. James F. Caldwell, director, Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program, was the presiding officer and guest speaker for the ceremony.



“It’s been an absolute honor to be at the helm of NNPTC,” McGinnis said. “For the past 22 months, the command has excelled in so many ways. We have trained and certified 6,000 nuclear operators, successfully commenced the first project in the AUKUS trilateral agreement and improved the efficiency of the nuclear pipeline.”



McGinnis, a native of Richmond, Virginia, served as commanding officer of NNPTC since June 2021, retired after 26 years of service.



McGinnis said, it saddens me to leave our command and the Navy when I know there is so much more work to be done; however, I know you are in capable hands with Capt. Anderson. I am unbelievably optimistic that over the past two years we have trained a generation of Sailors who will overcome the challenges on the horizon.



“Today we get the pleasure to participate in the time-honored tradition of the change of command: where responsibility, authority and accountability passes seamlessly from one leader to another,” Caldwell said. “It is one of the unique chances to say thank you to the team assembled here and their commitment to excellence.”



During the ceremony, Caldwell presented McGinnis with the Legion of Merit award in recognition of his accomplishments as commanding officer at NNPTC, and welcomed Commanding Officer Jason Anderson.



“What you do here is arguably the most important mission in our program, the readiness of our people,” Caldwell said. “Right here, in the Rickover Center, is where the most talented nuclear propulsion plant operators in the world are developed by the most talented trainers.”



Anderson, from Riverdale, Georgia, reports as commanding officer of NNPTC after serving as the Deputy Commodore for Training at Commander, Submarine Squadron 20 (CSS 20).

“I’m honored to stand here as the next commanding officer of NNPTC,” Anderson said. “I’m truly impressed by the atmosphere and the culture here. Nuclear powered warships have been sailing the seas for more than 60 years and are the backbone of our Navy. These ships and submarines would be nothing without highly trained and dedicated Sailors at the helm. I look forward to joining you in the cultivation of smart, fit and resilient Sailors to ensure the future of our force and our nation.”



In 1993, the Nuclear Field “A” School and Nuclear Power School were joined to create NNPTC. A move from Orlando, Florida, to Charleston, South Carolina, began in May 1998 and was completed in January 1999. Construction of the new command allowed Nuclear Field “A” School and Nuclear Power School to be located in the same building.



Nuclear Field “A” School’s mission is to provide fundamental rate training for future nuclear Machinist's Mates, Electrician's Mates and Electronic Technicians. Nuclear Power School’s mission is to train officer and enlisted students in the science and engineering fundamental to the design, operation and maintenance of naval nuclear propulsion plants. The naval nuclear program is widely acknowledged as having the most demanding academic program in the U.S. military.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.28.2023 Date Posted: 05.08.2023 06:15 Story ID: 444221 Location: GOOSE CREEK, SC, US Web Views: 9 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NNPTC Holds Change of Command, by PO2 Dartanon Delagarza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.