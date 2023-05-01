NNPTC Holds Change of Command

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (April 28, 2023) Capt. Jason Anderson, commanding officer of Naval Nuclear Power Training Command (NNPTC), speaks during a change of command ceremony at NNPTC. During the ceremony, Anderson relieved Capt. Scott McGinnis as commanding officer of NNPTC. NNPTC's mission is to train officer and enlisted students in science and engineering fundamental to the design, operation, and maintenance of naval nuclear propulsion plants. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class William Phillips)

