U.S. Army Soldiers conduct an Air Assault Course, Friday May 5. A course which participants move through different obstacles to be climbed, crawled under or over, crossed on suspended ropes, for training soldiers.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.03.2023 Date Posted: 05.08.2023 01:10 Photo ID: 7782427 VIRIN: 230503-A-QA044-1239 Resolution: 5760x3840 Size: 890.62 KB Location: KR Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Obstacle course [Image 8 of 8], by PFC Adam Fisher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.