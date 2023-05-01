Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Obstacle course [Image 1 of 8]

    Obstacle course

    SOUTH KOREA

    05.03.2023

    Photo by Pfc. Adam Fisher 

    U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey

    U.S. Army Soldiers conduct an Air Assault Course, Friday May 5. A course which participants move through different obstacles to be climbed, crawled under or over, crossed on suspended ropes, for training soldiers.

    Date Taken: 05.03.2023
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Obstacle course [Image 8 of 8], by PFC Adam Fisher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

