Obstacle course

U.S. Army Soldiers conduct an Air Assault Course, Friday May 5. A course which participants move through different obstacles to be climbed, crawled under or over, crossed on suspended ropes, for training soldiers.
|Date Taken:
|05.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.08.2023 01:09
|Photo ID:
|7782423
|VIRIN:
|230503-A-QA044-1245
|Resolution:
|3840x5760
|Size:
|970.71 KB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
