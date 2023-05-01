Army JROTC Cadets from Jones County High School compete in the 3K team run during the All-Service JROTC Fitness Challenge Championships, Daytona Beach, Fla., May 6, 2023. Throughout the weekend JROTC Cadets from across the country competed at the national level in drill and fitness competitions. | Photo by Kyle Crawford, U.S. Army Cadet Command Public Affairs
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.07.2023 18:05
|Photo ID:
|7782231
|VIRIN:
|230506-A-YR592-054
|Resolution:
|4913x3275
|Size:
|6.3 MB
|Location:
|DAYTONA BEACH, FL, US
This work, JROTC National Drill and Fitness Championships | 2023 [Image 5 of 5], by Kyle Crawford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
