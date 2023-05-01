JROTC National Drill and Fitness Championships | 2023

Army JROTC Cadets from Jones County High School compete in the 3K team run during the All-Service JROTC Fitness Challenge Championships, Daytona Beach, Fla., May 6, 2023. Throughout the weekend JROTC Cadets from across the country competed at the national level in drill and fitness competitions. | Photo by Kyle Crawford, U.S. Army Cadet Command Public Affairs

Date Taken: 05.06.2023
Location: DAYTONA BEACH, FL, US