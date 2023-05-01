JROTC National Drill and Fitness Championships | 2023

Army JROTC Cadets from West Creek compete in the armed regulation drill event during the Army Nationals, Daytona Beach, Fla., May 5, 2023. Throughout the weekend JROTC Cadets from across the country competed at the national level in drill and fitness competitions. | Photo by Kyle Crawford, U.S. Army Cadet Command Public Affairs

