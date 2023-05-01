Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    JROTC National Drill and Fitness Championships | 2023 [Image 2 of 5]

    JROTC National Drill and Fitness Championships | 2023

    DAYTONA BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2023

    Photo by Kyle Crawford 

    U.S. Army Cadet Command (Army ROTC)

    Army JROTC Cadets from Mansfield High School compete in the armed exhibition drill event during the Army Nationals, Daytona Beach, Fla., May 5, 2023. Throughout the weekend JROTC Cadets from across the country competed at the national level in drill and fitness competitions. | Photo by Kyle Crawford, U.S. Army Cadet Command Public Affairs

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.05.2023
    Date Posted: 05.07.2023 18:05
    Photo ID: 7782229
    VIRIN: 230505-A-YR592-967
    Resolution: 3648x5472
    Size: 9.51 MB
    Location: DAYTONA BEACH, FL, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JROTC National Drill and Fitness Championships | 2023 [Image 5 of 5], by Kyle Crawford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    JROTC National Drill and Fitness Championships | 2023
    JROTC National Drill and Fitness Championships | 2023
    JROTC National Drill and Fitness Championships | 2023
    JROTC National Drill and Fitness Championships | 2023
    JROTC National Drill and Fitness Championships | 2023

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    JROTC
    Army JROTC
    Drill and Ceremony

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT