Brig. Gen. Stephen J. Mallette Retires

North Carolina Assistant Adjutant General for Air, North Carolina National Guard and Commander, Brig. Gen. Stephen J. Mallette (left) offers flowers to his wife Rachel during his retirement ceremony held at the Charlotte Douglas National Airport, Sunday, May 7th, 2023. Brig. Gen. Mallette has dedicated more than 40 years of joint service, deploying during seven different global operations and he is a command pilot with 5k+ flight hours and experience with seven different aircraft including the C-17, C-130, T37B, and T-38A.

